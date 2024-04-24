Truck driver fatally strikes woman in Fairfield; 2nd pedestrian killed in 2 days

A second pedestrian in two days was killed in Fairfield early Wednesday morning.

Police say they received a call at 5:15 a.m. regarding a vehicle striking a pedestrian in a private parking lot in the 2100 block of Cadenasso Drive.

Arriving officers spoke with the driver of a semi-truck, which was in the parking lot overnight. The driver was pulling away when he hit the female pedestrian.

The driver immediately stopped and, when he saw a woman lying on the ground near the truck's tires, called emergency services.

Firefighters and pronounced the woman dead. The Fairfield police traffic unit is investigating. The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

Just a day earlier, a police officer was driving on Air Base Parkway near Wylie Lane around 1 a.m. Tuesday when they saw a person down on the shoulder of the road.

The officer stopped to check on the person and saw they were hit by a car but saw no vehicles nearby. Paramedics declared the victim dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about either collision is asked to call Fairfield police at (707) 428-7300.