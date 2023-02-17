Expert forager finds abundance of wild mushrooms following storms

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY -- The wet winter in the Bay Area has fungi sprouting up all over the place, but hikers are advised to know what they're doing before they consider foraging for mushrooms.

Some fungi growing around Bay Area parks can be dangerously toxic. There are also important rules to be aware of before attempting any collecting.

"I love mushrooms because it's literally the beginning of creation and it's everything, it's in everything," said Tony Alvarez. "This beautiful world would not be possible without the mycological world."

Mushroom foraging in the Bay Area. CBS

Alvarez is a mycologist who has spent years studying mushrooms around Northern California. He recently showed KPIX his process at Henry Cowell Park with tools and a guide to local fungi in hand.

Alvarez discovered a mushroom soon after entering the park and used his knife to cut it in half, examining it closer. While he was certain which mushroom species he had found, he said it was a good example to be extra cautious when it comes to safety.

"So this is an amanita," he told KPIX. "I'm going to leave that guy alone and that's what all of us should do. If we're not a 100 percent, we should leave it alone."

Farther into the park, he finds another species that he knows is safe to eat, so he takes a bite. Later, he sees the same mushroom in two different colors, demonstrating the variations within species. Neither are safe to eat.

"If you are new to this, it can be very exciting. You can get overzealous about what you're doing," explained Alvarez. "'Oh, I'm 100 percent on this!' And you can run into some issues where you put yourself and your family into harm's way."

Alvarez says it is always worth double checking on any mushroom you're unsure of with at least one expert. It is also important to look up the rules as they vary from park to park before you pick up and keep any mushrooms.

Beyond that, Alvarez believes in only taking a fraction of what he finds. These trips through the park are also a chance to help clean and maintain the lands by collecting garbage.

"It's up to all of us to do our part to keep places like this preserved and clean," he said. "The more we study these, and the more that we understand their place, is going to help us become more solid in our place in nature and our connection with nature."

California State Parks recommends the public check out its "Know Before You Go" section before picking any mushrooms. It warns that several inedible or poisonous mushrooms look like edible mushrooms.

California Poison Control System says while the recent weather will bring out more people looking to pick mushrooms, they recommend buying from a reputable food market.

You can find a park to explore on the California State Parks website.