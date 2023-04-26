Exclusive: Former SF Fire Commissioner Don Carmignani talks for first time about Marina District assault

Interview: Former SF Fire Commissioner Don Carmignani says charges may be dropped in brutal attack

SAN FRANCISCO – Prosecutors have alerted former San Francisco Fire Commissioner Don Carmignani they will be moving to dismiss charges in a brutal beating he suffered outside his mother's home in the city's Marina District earlier this month, according to his attorney.

The 52-year-old Carmigiani was beaten with a metal rod and suffered severe head injuries, including a fractured skull. Hours earlier he and his mother called 911 to report three homeless people set up an encampment at her home, saying they made threats of violence to his family.

"I didn't go out there to fight anyone. I'm trying to get them down the road, go to the park," said Carmignani. "It's three-on-one. I know odds. I'm 52 years old. I have two hip replacements. I'm an old guy, I could have been a dead guy."

