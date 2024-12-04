Enchant Christmas brings families together for holiday cheer

Enchant Christmas at PayPal Park lighting up the season with a dazzling display

Enchant Christmas at PayPal Park is lighting up the season with a dazzling display of holiday magic.

Families, friends and festive revelers are gathering at the immersive winter wonderland to create lasting memories.

Jorge Zuniga, 8, is one of the many guests diving into the holiday experience.

"Christmas time is about the presents and what Santa gives us," Jorge said, his excitement shining as brightly as the lights around him.

According to Enchant Christmas, the experience features the world's largest light maze. The themed displays and countless photo opportunities give guests of all ages something to engage with. Guests can explore interactive attractions like the Reindeer Games, where participants search for animals hidden throughout the maze.

"They love playing hide and seek in here. And also finding all the different animals and completing the challenge. All kids are into challenges," said Sara Rea, Jorge's mother, who shared her family's joy during the event.

For Jorge, who sported red and gold in honor of his favorite football team, the holiday experience extended beyond lights and games.

"I play football with my dad. And I like the stadium. And I like watching the football play," he said, adding his personal flair to the festivities by performing his 49er victory dance.

Event Production Director Jamie Sullivan said the team is proud to bring the enchantment of Christmas to life for all ages.

"This is the world's largest light maze. We come here. We have Enchant arrive. Because it is a place. And we like to bring Christmas to the people," Sullivan said.

Beyond the maze, guests can enjoy activities like ice skating and visits with holiday elves, Santa Claus, and more — all illuminated by some 4 million sparkling lights.

"The lights are really pretty. And they help us. And some lights are really, really pretty," Jorge said, with awe.

With enchanting lights and heartwarming activities, Enchant Christmas is a place where holiday imagination comes to life, and memories are made to last a lifetime. Tickets are available for purchase online.