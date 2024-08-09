Sisters vow to keep teetering vegan cafe in San Francisco Mission District afloat

SAN FRANCISCO -- Another restaurant in San Francisco announced it will be closing its doors but two sisters, both employees of the restaurant, are determined to keep the unique business open.

Beloved Cafe, a vegan eatery in the heart of the Mission District opened seven years ago and Jennifer Yaquian was one of the first employees hired.

"One day I was just walking by and I saw the sign," Jennifer Yaquian said. "I decided to knock on the door. Amy opened the door and then I asked her, I'm looking for some job."

Six months later, Jennifer's sister Ana joined the Beloved family.

"This is like our second home," said Ana Yaquian. "We are here five days a week, six days a week. It's a lot for us because, thanks to this job, we can support our family, you know?"

Two weeks ago they heard the devastating news that the owner was going to close Beloved.

"They were saying that business has been really slow and, even though they survived the pandemic, now it's so unstable," said Jennifer Yaquian. "Like everywhere in the city. It's just so slow for business."

The owner put an offer on the table for Jennifer and Ana to take over. It would transfer the lease to their name and allow them to buy the rights to the business name and all of the recipes.

"It's been challenging, you know, putting all the money together," Yaquian said. "Like we asked members like my family, like my auntie, my mom. Like everybody is trying to help us out."

Community members are also stepping up with donations -- online and in person -- to help the Yaquian sisters. Andy Nelson is one of the many loyal customers.

"There's nothing like Beloved in San Francisco ... there really isn't," Nelson said. "I wrote a Yelp review right when I came here and said this is the best vegan in San Francisco. Hands down, no question."

Details are still being worked out regarding the transfer of ownership but these sisters, who moved from Guatemala around 16 years ago, are in disbelief that they could soon be business owners. They're both excited and nervous but committed to making their dream come true.

"I believe we are like a special place," Yaquian said. "The food is just so healthy. People love it and we believe in the community and we believe it's going to work out."