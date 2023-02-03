Elon Musk in court for closing arguments in Tesla shareholder lawsuit

SAN FRANCISO -- A high-profile trial focused on a 2018 tweet about the financing for a Tesla buyout that never happened drew a surprise spectator Friday - Elon Musk, the billionaire accused of misleading investors with his usage of the Twitter service he now owns.

Musk, the CEO of both Tesla and Twitter, strode into the San Francisco federal courtroom moments before closing arguments from the opposing attorney in the case were scheduled to begin and took a seat alongside his legal team. Like everyone else in the courtroom, he was wearing a mask, as required by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen, but briefly dropped it as he chuckled and whispered something to one of his lawyers.

Elon Musk has just walked into the courtroom where closing arguments are about to be heard in the trial over his $420 "funding secured" tweets in 2018. — Wilson Walker (@WilsonKPIX) February 3, 2023

Although an August 7, 2018 tweet disclosing he had "funding secured " is at the center of the trial, Musk wasn't required to show up for Friday's proceedings. His presence in court, while he is trying to reverse huge losses at Twitter and overseeing Tesla amid stiffening competition, underscores the importance of the trial's outcome to him.

Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

If the nine-person jury decides to hold him liable for misleading Tesla shareholders during a 10-day period in August 2018 for the funding secured tweet and a follow-up tweet indicating a deal was imminent, Musk and Tesla could be on the hook for billions in damages.

Those 2018 tweets already have cost Musk and Tesla $40 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission allegations of misconduct. Chen had decided last year that Musk's 2018 tweets were false and has instructed the jury to view them that way.

During roughly eight hours on the stand, Musk insisted he believed he had lined up the funds from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund to take Tesla private after eight years as a publicly held company. He defended his initial August 2018 tweet as a well-intentioned communication to ensure all Tesla investors knew the automaker might be on its way to ending its then-eight-year run as a publicly held company.

"I had no ill motive," Musk testified. "My intent was to do the right thing for all shareholders."

Nicholas Porritt, the attorney for Tesla shareholders, told jurors at the start of his closing arguments "The case is ultimately about whether the rules they apply to everyone else also apply to Elon Musk."

"The court has instructed you that you must assume that Elon Musk's tweets were untrue," said Porritt. "So the question becomes whether he should be held accountable for his false tweets."

"He wrote two words, 'funding secured,' that were inaccurate," said defense attorney Alex Spiro during his closing argument. "They tried to condition you. 'Bad tweet. Bad tweet. Fraud tweet.' Just because it's a bad tweet doesn't make it fraud."

Spiro insisted the plan to take Tesla private collapsed not because of a lack of funding, but because the shareholders wanted to stay public. He also questioned whether investors who testified about their losses, Glen Littleton and Tim Fries, were legitimately driven by Musk's tweets, or did they recast their experience in an effort to capitalize on the class action lawsuit.

The jury was expected to begin its deliberations Friday afternoon after the closing arguments are finished.

Wilson Walker contributed to this report.