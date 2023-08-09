4 indicted, arrest made in deadly shooting at East Palo Alto park

EAST PALO ALTO – Authorities announced on Wednesday indictments and an additional arrest in connection with a deadly shootout that took place at an East Palo Alto park last year.

According to East Palo Alto Police, 21-year-old Miguel Bracamontes, 49-year-old Bobby Williams, 38-year-old Luis Mariscal and 20-year-old Michael Tyrone Darrell McNack were indicted last week for their alleged roles in the May 17, 2022 incident at Jack Farrell Park.

The shootout killed Ralph Fields, cousin of Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams. Four other men were also injured in the shooting.

Police said previously that 33 shots were fired during the incident, which took place when the park was crowded and full of children. Investigators determined that the incident was not a random attack.

All four were indicted on numerous charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence. At the time of the indictments, three out of the four suspects were already in jail on separate charges.

On Tuesday, U.S. Marshals arrested McNack at his home in Union City. Police said McNack was turned over to East Palo Alto detectives, who booked him into the San Mateo County Jail.

"The East Palo Alto Police Department and the East Palo Alto community extend our gratitude to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, Atherton Police Department, and United States Marshal Service for their vital partnership and tireless work on this investigation," police said in a statement.

An arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday.