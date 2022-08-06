Watch CBS News
38-year-old man found fatally shot in East Oakland

CBS/Bay City News Service

OAKLAND – A man was shot to death early Friday morning in east Oakland, police officials said.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Courtland Avenue around 6:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person down, according to police.

The officers found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Emergency medics tried to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

The victim has been tentatively identified as a 38-year-old Port Costa resident. Officials won't be sharing his name until they have reached his family.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police homicide section at (510) 238-3821. 

August 6, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

