4.7 earthquake strikes Northern California's Lake County on New Year's Day

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 struck Lake County on New Year's Day, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Officials said the earthquake struck at 6:34 p.m. about 2.5 miles northwest of the town of Cobb and 5 miles north of the Geysers in northern Sonoma County.

Map of earthquake that struck Lake County in Northern California on New Year's Day, Jan. 1, 2025. The earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 4.7. U.S. Geological Survey

According to reports from visitors to the USGS website, the earthquake was largely felt in the North Bay, including Lake, Sonoma, Marin, Napa and Solano counties. Light shaking was reportedly felt as far away as San Francisco and the South Bay.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the earthquake.