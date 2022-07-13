Watch CBS News
Driver hospitalized after car crashes into public works truck in Walnut Creek

CBS/Bay City News Service

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF/BCN) –  A crash on Ygnacio Valley Road in Walnut Creek on Wednesday morning sent a driver to the hospital in serious condition, police said.

The collision happened around 8:30 a.m. on eastbound Ygnacio Valley Road between Oak Grove and Cowell roads, according to Walnut Creek police.

A vehicle crashed into the back of a parked public works truck while workers were doing improvements to the road, police said.

The driver was taken to the hospital and no other injuries were reported, police said.

The roadway was closed for hours while police investigated the crash. It reopened around 11:30 a.m.

First published on July 13, 2022

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

