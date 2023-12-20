Watch CBS News
Crime

Driver hits San Francisco police patrol car; suspect detained after brief car chase

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now evening edition 12-20-23
PIX Now evening edition 12-20-23 09:10

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco police said a suspect crashed into a patrol car and led officers on a car chase on Wednesday. 

Police first responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle just after 5 p.m. near the 400 block of Jersey Street. 

Officers tried to pull the car over, but the driver instead decided to flee, crashing into a marked police vehicle. 

The car chase ended at Harrison and Cesar Chavez due to a crash. Police said the driver was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

San Francisco police said they have the suspect in custody but charges are pending as they continue to investigate. 

First published on December 20, 2023 / 11:13 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.