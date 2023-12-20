Driver hits San Francisco police patrol car; suspect detained after brief car chase
SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco police said a suspect crashed into a patrol car and led officers on a car chase on Wednesday.
Police first responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle just after 5 p.m. near the 400 block of Jersey Street.
Officers tried to pull the car over, but the driver instead decided to flee, crashing into a marked police vehicle.
The car chase ended at Harrison and Cesar Chavez due to a crash. Police said the driver was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.
San Francisco police said they have the suspect in custody but charges are pending as they continue to investigate.
