Driver gets away from police in East Bay car chase; another ends in crash

A couple of police chases late this afternoon in the East Bay. One ended in a crash, and the driver in another pursuit managed to get away from police as he disappeared in the backyard of an East Oakland home.

At first glance of the aerial footage from a chase in Oakland, it looks like a man is parking his gray pickup truck in East Oakland. He casually gets out and slowly walks up the street.

Then, two motorcycle officers from the Oakland Police Department show up and the chase ensues. He takes off running, jumping into a resident's backyard. He jumps fence after fence, at times he's seen taking off his sweatshirt and sitting on stairs to take a break.

The man doesn't give up. He keeps going from one backyard to another. At one point, he jumps into a yard with two dogs. Police said he is wanted for driving a stolen car. After a brief chase, the man somehow managed to hide in a shed and slip away from police.

Around the same time, a pair of suspected thieves were on the run in Contra Costa County, after a robbery at this Taco Bell in Lafayette.

"First, he tried to buy food, but he just had $3. So, we just gave him a glass of water and after that he tried to get money from us," Josue Cambrano, the General Manager, said.

Cambrano said a man came in while a female driver stayed back in the getaway car. Cambrano recalled the man was wearing a face mask and hoodie and was possibly armed with a gun.

"He was just trying to show us that he had a gun, but we don't really know if he had a gun or not," he said.

Officers, though, believe the robbers caused a crash as they tried to get away. Several cars including a patrol car were involved in the wreck near El Sobrante.

Taco Bell employees had a scary afternoon, but they were relieved to hear that the robbers responsible for holding up the restaurant may have been caught.