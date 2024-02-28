Oakland police foot pursuit of reckless driver who abandoned stolen car comes up empty

Police in Oakland on Wednesday were unable to catch a suspect who fled from officers on foot after they tried to stop him for alleged reckless driving behind the wheel of a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Officers with the Oakland Police Department on Wednesday afternoon were investigating the theft of a vehicle that occurred on the 9800 block of Bancroft Ave. at 3:15 p.m. when a vehicle was observed driving recklessly in the area. Police later determined it was the same vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Oakland police foot pursuit of suspect in car theft. KPIX

When officers tried to conduct an enforcement stop on the vehicle, the driver fled the area at a high rate of speed. With help from the OPD helicopter, police were able to track down and pursue the vehicle until the driver exited, fleeing on foot.

Chopper footage showed officers nearly taking the suspect into custody, but he was able to escape by hopping fences and hiding in the shadows. He eventually retreat behind a residence in the area near Auseon Ave. and Birch St.

At one point, the suspect was seen ditching his jacket before he took a few moments to rest. The extensive search went on for at least a half an hour, but officers were unable to locate the individual.

The investigation into the is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Investigations Division at (510)238-3728.