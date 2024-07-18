Driver dies in crash caused by red-light runner on state Highway 12 in Napa County

A man was killed in his vehicle Wednesday night in Napa County, near the Solano County border, when the driver of another vehicle allegedly ran a red light and crashed into him, according to the California Highway Patrol.

In the crash reported at 11:13 p.m., a 66-year-old man from Sparta, Missouri, drove a 2004 Dodge Ram 2500 truck towing a 2004 RV trailer west on state Highway 12 approaching a red light at the intersection with state Highway 29 at approximately 75 mph, CHP officials said.

Cesar Gomez Martinez, 38, of Vallejo, was driving a 2019 Volkswagen Golf south on Highway 29 approaching a green light at the intersection. A 45-year-old Napa man was driving a 2022 GMC Sierra 2500 HD east on Airport Boulevard -- which becomes Highway 12 at the intersection -- in a left turn lane, slowing for the red light at the intersection.

For reasons still under investigation, the Dodge truck driver continued through the intersection, through a solid red traffic control signal, and crashed into the left side of the Volkswagen.

That impact caused the Volkswagen to veer in a southwesterly direction, where it crashed into a pole.

The Dodge and trailer continued in a westerly direction as it began to jackknife into the eastbound lanes of Airport Boulevard, directly toward opposing traffic. The Dodge and trailer crashed into the GMC as it slowed for the red light at the intersection.

Martinez was declared dead at the scene at approximately 11:30 p.m. by emergency personnel. The GMC driver suffered chest, neck and shoulder injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Traffic on Airport Boulevard was diverted around the scene for the investigation and removal of the vehicles. The road was reopened for normal traffic at 3 a.m.

CHP officials did not announce an arrest in the case and said drugs and/or alcohol were not suspected to be factors in the crash.