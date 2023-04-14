Man struck by hit-and-run driver in downtown San Jose last month dies from injuries

SAN JOSE – A man who was struck by a hit-and-run driver in downtown San Jose last month has died from his injuries, police said Friday.

Officers said the pedestrian was struck in the area of East Santa Clara and South 10th streets shortly before 6:30 p.m. on March 23.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver, who was in a 1999 silver Toyota sedan, was traveling eastbound on Santa Clara Street, drove against a red light and struck the victim in a marked crosswalk. The driver then fled the scene.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim succumbed to his injuries and died Thursday.

Police did not release the victim's identity pending confirmation and notification of next of kin. The man was the 7th traffic death and the 5th pedestrian to die on city streets this year.

Following the collision, officers recovered the vehicle, which was determined to be stolen. Police said the suspected driver was possibly an adult male.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Detective Malvido of the department's Traffic Investigations Unit by emailing 4206@sanjoseca.gov or by calling 408-277-4654.