Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run in downtown San Jose

SAN JOSE – A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries from a hit-and-run collision in downtown San Jose Wednesday night.

San Jose Police said in the collision took place in the area of 10th Street and East Santa Clara Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Additional details about the collision were not immediately available. Police did not give a description of the driver or the suspect vehicle.

The crash prompted a closure of East Santa Clara Street to all traffic between 10th and 11th streets.

Police said shortly after 9 p.m. that the victim was stabilized at the hospital. The road will reopen to traffic and police will clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.