No charges for Contra Costa deputies who killed armed suspect in Discovery Bay

DISCOVERY BAY – The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has concluded that the 2022 killing of a 51-year-old man by sheriff's deputies in Discovery Bay was "necessary and lawful."

Deputies from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office shot and killed Robert Steven Jones when he allegedly pointed an archery rifle at them.

Authorities were called to a domestic disturbance at 8:44 p.m. March 22, 2022, at a home in the 8000 block of Westport Circle.

As an officer spoke to Jones through a screen door, Jones allegedly took out a knife and raised it over his head, prompting deputies to command him to drop it.

discovery bay ois

The Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Jones then "brandished what appeared to be a rifle at the deputies, who retreated to safe distance away from the residence to set up a perimeter."

As more deputies and Oakley police officers arrived at the scene a short while later, Jones exited the home, walking toward officers while allegedly pointing the weapon at them.

"They attempted to deescalate the situation by giving him numerous commands to put his weapon down," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement in the days following the shooting. "He refused to comply and advanced on the deputies and officers who discharged their firearms striking the man."

Emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures, but Jones later died at a hospital.

Police said Jones carried a Umarex AirJavelin Archery Rifle that propels arrows up to 300 feet per second.

The District Attorney's Office said Wednesday its Law Enforcement Involved Fatal Incident (LEIFI) report dictates no charges will be brought against any of the officers involved.

"In the case of Robert Jones, the Contra Costa District Attorney's legal analysis determined that the officers' use of deadly force on March 22nd, 2022, was necessary and lawful to defend themselves against an imminent threat of death—and to defend others against death or bodily Harm," the statement said. "Therefore, no further action will be taken in this case."

A LEIFI report summarizes the district attorney's independent criminal investigation, including a summary of an autopsy, the outcome of a coroner's inquest, a legal analysis of the facts, and a determination of criminal liability.