Disabled BART train at Embarcadero station in San Francisco creates major delays on system

By Carlos Castaneda

/ CBS San Francisco

A disabled BART train at Embarcadero station in San Francisco caused major delays on the system Tuesday afternoon, the agency said.

BART alerted about the delay on social media at 12:49 p.m., saying an equipment problem on a train at Embarcadero station was causing a 10-minute delay.

About 20 minutes later, BART reported the train was disabled and the situation was causing a major delay on the San Francisco line in all directions.

There was no immediate word on what caused the train to become disabled. The incident comes a day after a train partially derailed just outside the Orinda station, causing a fire and injuring at least nine people.

Trains were single-tracking through the station during the incident. At 1:44 p.m., BART said on social media that it was recovering from the problem and that normal service on the Red line had resumed. There was still a major delay out of San Francisco in all directions, however.

