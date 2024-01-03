Disabled BART train between Concord, North Concord stations causing major delays

A disabled BART train was causing major delays Wednesday morning on the Antioch (Yellow) line, the transit agency said.

The train was headed in the San Francisco International Airport direction and was disabled between the North Concord and Concord stations, BART said on social media.

At 8;23 a.m., BART said the disabled train was causing 10-minute delays on the line. Just before 9 a.m. BART characterized the delays as "major" and added that a bus bridge was set up between the two stations.

The stuck train comes two days after the New Year's Day derailment of a train and fire on the same line just outside the Orinda station. Nine people were hurt in that incident.

Earlier Wednesday morning, BART also reported delays on the Antioch line in the SFO direction because of unscheduled track maintenance between North Concord and the Pittsburg/Bay Point stations.

Trains were already running at slower speeds Wednesday morning because of wet weather, BART said.