Dianne Feinstein's 1992 election brought in the 'Year of the Woman'

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- On the day that California's longtime U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein announced she wouldn't run again in 2024, former Senator Barbara Boxer reflected on Feinstein's legacy.

In 1992, Feinstein and Boxer made history by both getting elected to the U.S. Senate. Boxer said she will never forget the way Feinstein helped her during that Senate run saying of that time, "The prejudice was just ridiculous. People would say to me, well, I'm voting for Dianne. I just couldn't vote for another woman, though."

Boxer says she remembers Feinstein mostly for her tenacity, especially when it came to her tireless push for the 1994 assault weapons ban -- something that was not particularly politically popular when it was first proposed.

"She never gave up and everyone said, oh you'll never get the votes, you'll never, the NRA is against you, and I was there in so many of those meetings where she said we're not giving up," Boxer said.

When she retires Senator Feinstein will have served more than 30 years as a U.S. Senator. During her tenure, she became the first woman to chair the Senate Intelligence Committee and the first woman to serve as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee.