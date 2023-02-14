'A legend' - Tributes pour in for Sen. Dianne Feinstein after she announces retirement

WASHINGTON – From the U.S. Capitol to the Bay Area, tributes poured in Tuesday to honor Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who announced that she would not seek re-election in 2024.

"Our wonderful colleague from California Senator Feinstein has announced that she is not seeking another term," Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said at a news conference Tuesday.

"She'll be fighting the fight with us for the next year and a half. But she's a legend. A legend in California, as the first woman senator. A legend in this Senate. She was the leader on so many different issues: assault weapons, environment, women's rights and so much else," the senator from New York went on to say.

Former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi said, "For the past thirty years, California and our Country has been magnificently served by the leadership of Senator Feinstein: from our national security and personal safety, to the health of our people and our planet, to the strength of our Democracy."

Pelosi, who represents San Francisco in Congress, also noted Feinstein's long-standing ties to the city and her rise to the mayor's office following the 1978 assassinations of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk.

"She broke barriers as the first woman to serve as Mayor of San Francisco — and in a moment of horror and heartbreak, she offered our City poised, courageous and hopeful leadership," Pelosi said.

"Senator Feinstein has been a powerful champion for California and California values on the national stage for three decades - changing lives across our state and the nation for the better while opening doors for generations for women leaders," said California Governor Gavin Newsom in a statement. "Her lifetime of service and leadership has made out country fairer, safer and stronger, and I am proud to call her a mentor and a friend. California and the nation owe Senator Feinstein a deep debt of gratitude."

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, the only other woman elected to the office, said, "Sen. Feinstein will leave a long legacy of legislative achievements and shattered glass ceilings that young women everywhere can look to and be inspired by as they too consider what service they can do for their country."

Sen. Alex Padilla, who currently serves alongside Feinstein said, "You can't tell the story of California politics-or the story of American politics-without the trailblazing career of Dianne Feinstein. For five decades, California has been privileged to have as gifted, as dedicated, and as iconic a public servant as my colleague."

"On a personal note, Dianne gave me one of my first jobs in politics as a young MIT grad looking to make a difference in my community. She was the embodiment of principled leadership and taking on the difficult issues, and it's in part because of her groundbreaking career that a Latino son of immigrants could one day join her in breaking down barriers and serving alongside her," he went on to say.

Rep. Adam Schiff, one of the Democrats seeking Feinstein's Senate seat next year, has also issued a statement.

"As the longest-serving woman senator, Senator Feinstein is trailblazer, and her accomplishments are immense and far from over. From the torture report and her dogged pursuit of gun safety to her championship of LGBTQ+ rights and conservation of California's greatest resources, Senator Feinstein's expansive body of work and defense of our democracy will define her legacy," Schiff said. "All of California is indebted to Dianne for her decades of distinguished service."

In her statement, Feinstein said she would do as much as she can for the state in her remaining year-and-a-half in office.

"Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives. Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That's what I've done for the last 30 years, and that's what I plan to do for the next two years. My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them," she said.

At 89, Feinstein is the longest-serving woman ever to serve in the U.S. Senate, with her career in politics dating back to 1969 when she served on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

"Senator Feinstein is the most accomplished Senator in California's history. She focused every day of her career on helping her constituents, and she always succeeded in finding a way to get it done," said Rep. John Garamendi. "Every Californian, and indeed everyone in our country, benefited from her tireless work and determination to solve problems. It has been a privilege to work with such a dedicated leader. She has been tireless in giving her life to our great state, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with her throughout the rest of her term."

Senator Feinstein has been a barrier breaker for all of us who have been inspired by her monumental career, myself included," said Rep. Barbara Lee.