Sen. Dianne Feinstein's death prompts lowerering of SF City Hall flags to half-staff
Flags at San Francisco City Hall and other city buildings will be lowered to half-staff from Friday through Sunday in honor of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who has died at the age of 90.
Feinstein's Senate office staff on Friday morning confirmed the death of the trailblazing politician, who along with being the longest-serving woman senator in U.S. history was San Francisco's first woman mayor and first woman president of the city's Board of Supervisors.
ALSO READ:
- Dianne Feinstein made history as a popular San Francisco mayor before storied Senate career
- Dianne Feinstein remembered as a trailblazer and pioneer as tributes pour in after senator's death
- Bay Area political leaders react to death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein; "An icon and a trailblazer"
- Revisit Senator Dianne Feinstein's top accomplishments following the trailblazer's death
- Dianne Feinstein's life changed the day Harvey Milk and George Moscone were assassinated - the "darkest day" of her life
City Hall will also be host to the signing of condolence messages for Feinstein in its Fourth Floor South Gallery between noon and 4 p.m. Friday. City Hall is not accepting mementos, flowers or other gifts, according to the mayor's office.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.