Sen. Dianne Feinstein's death prompts lowerering of SF City Hall flags to half-staff

Flags at San Francisco City Hall and other city buildings will be lowered to half-staff from Friday through Sunday in honor of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who has died at the age of 90.

Feinstein's Senate office staff on Friday morning confirmed the death of the trailblazing politician, who along with being the longest-serving woman senator in U.S. history was San Francisco's first woman mayor and first woman president of the city's Board of Supervisors.

A bust of former San Francisco Mayor Dianne Feinstein at City Hall is adorned with flowers following news of her death, September 29, 2023. KPIX

ALSO READ:

City Hall will also be host to the signing of condolence messages for Feinstein in its Fourth Floor South Gallery between noon and 4 p.m. Friday. City Hall is not accepting mementos, flowers or other gifts, according to the mayor's office.