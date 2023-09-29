Bay Area political leaders react to death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein
News of the death of longtime U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein has brought poignant reactions from Bay Area political leaders.
Governor Gavin Newsom, like Feinstein a former mayor of San Francisco, called her "a dear friend, a lifelong mentor, and a role model not only for me, but to my wife and daughters for what a powerful, effective leader looks like."
California state Senator Scott Wiener said Feinstein "helped save our city" after she became mayor and lauded her on her work in the U.S. Senate.
U.S. House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi hailed Feinstein's "indomitable, indefatigable leadership" in her statement on X, formerly know as Twitter.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday called Feinstein "an icon and a trailblazer. She was a fierce and unrelenting champion for our City, our State, and our Country."
"My sympathies and prayers go out to her entire family and all San Franciscans who loved and admired her. Her dedication to public service was only exceeded by her love for San Francisco, and this City loved her back. Her legacy as one of San Francisco's true leaders will be admired for generations to come," said Breed in her statement.
"Simply put, there will never be another Dianne Feinstein," said Breed.
