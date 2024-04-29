Watch CBS News
Deputy crashes into SUV while pursuing suspect in San Jose

By Jose Fabian

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said several people were injured when a deputy crashed into an SUV while pursuing a suspect in San Jose.

Around 12:30 p.m., deputies tried to pull over a gold Lexus sedan for speeding near Berryessa Road and North Capitol Avenue.

The driver did not stop, and instead, he led deputies on a car chase.

During the chase, a deputy crashed into an SUV that was at King Road and Commodore Drive. The three occupants, including the driver, were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. They have since been released.

The deputy had minor injuries.

The chase continued, and the suspect intentionally crashed into a deputy's patrol vehicle. Deputies ended the chase by deploying spike strips. The driver, identified as 24-year-old Thomas Thach, still tried to run away, but he was ultimately arrested.

He was arrested on suspicion driving a stolen vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, evading a peace officer, possession of stolen property and delaying/obstructing/resisting arrest.

The sheriff's office said the were was an investigation into the crash involving the deputy.

