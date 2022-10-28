Update: Boyfriend arrested in murder-for-hire slaying of Oakland dentist Lili Xu kills self in jail

OAKLAND -- Law enforcement sources have confirmed that Nelson Chia, the boyfriend arrested in the August murder-for-hire slaying of Dr. Lili Xu in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, fatally hung himself at Santa Rita Jail Friday afternoon.

The source told KPIX 5 that Chia hung himself in his cell at around 2 p.m. on Friday. There was no word whether authorities had the suspect under a suicide watch.

The news surfaced just hours after Oakland police and the Alameda County District Attorney provided more details about the arrest of Xu's boyfriend Chia and the gunman he hired to kill her.

The brazen daytime murder came amid a series of recent violent incidents against members of the AAPI community in Oakland and was initially thought to be another random street crime, a robbery that turned into a homicide.

"This is not a case about race. This is a case about greed," said Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said during a Friday afternoon press conference on the homicide. "Some tried to use this case as a way of dividing our community. My hope is that we can come together and support the family and the community as we all have experienced this tragedy.

He identified the two suspects arrested as 73-year-old Oakland resident Nelson Chia, reportedly Xu's longtime boyfriend, for orchestrating the slaying and 33-year-old Stockton resident Hasheem Bason, who was the alleged gunman in the fatal shooting.

Suspects in Oakland murder for hire homicide of Lili Xu: Nelson Chia (L) and Hasheem Bason. Oakland Police Department

Police had announced the arrests of the two suspects in the brazen August Oakland slaying of Xu earlier Friday. Her murder on a sidewalk in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood was captured on surveillance video.

"This was a senseless murder of a prominent community leader, Lili Xu, that shouldn't have happened," Armstrong said. "Now we need to place the blame where it belongs, with Mr. Chia."

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley also spoke at the press conference regarding the case.

O'Malley said it was anticipated Chia would be charged with murder as well as a special circumstance of murder carried out for financial gain. O'Malley said she anticipated that Bason would face the same charges as well as the enhancements for the intentional and personal use of a firearm and for lying in wait.

"I echo the words of the chief; that this crime was a personal crime committed against the victim and not a crime of race or a crime of hate, other than the hatred that the defendant had against his girlfriend," O'Malley said.

O'Malley also noted that she believed Chia and Xu were in a relationship, but that it was unclear if that relationship had ended.

At the time of the deadly shooting, it was thought that Xu was fatally shot with multiple rounds after struggling to keep her purse from being taken by a robber. The slaying triggered outrage in Oakland as the city suffers through a surge of deadly street violence.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon August 21st near the intersection of East 11th St. and Fifth Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood shortly after 2 p.m.

What happened next was recorded on a surveillance camera at a residence across the street.

Surveillance video of Sunday's shooting & killing of an elderly Asian woman in an attempted robbery in Oakland's Little Saigon. Suspect car parked/waited on 5th Ave near E 11th St for 30-45 mins before victim car pulled up. 2 cam angles of the shooting. @KPIXtv @BettyKPIX pic.twitter.com/ajgImYibRZ — Da Lin (@DaKPIX) August 22, 2022

Lili Xu, a 56-year-old dentist who worked at the Pacific Renaissance Center on 9th Street in Oakland, had pulled into a parking spot in their dark Mercedes Benz sedan. The suspect vehicle, an older white model four-door Lexus, pulls up alongside the victim's parked vehicle.

A suspect is seen getting out of the white vehicle and going around the Mercedes Benz to the passenger side where the suspect apparently demanded the victim's purse. Screams of protest followed by the sound of three gunshots can be heard in the audio from the clip before the suspect gets back into the white car and the suspect vehicle flees the scene.

Xu was transported to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries.

During the Friday press conference, Armstrong noted that police felt there was something about the crime that did not seem like a usual robbery that ended in a fatal shooting from early on.

"From the day we had seen the initial video, our investigators who have a lot of experience investigating these types of events, clearly felt like there was something that they needed to look deeper into. This did not seem to be the typical robbery-related homicide," Armstrong said.

The video also revealed that the suspect vehicle was parked a short distance away on Fifth Avenue, laying in wait for 30-45 minutes before the attempted robbery.