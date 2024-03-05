22-year-old woman charged in San Francisco retail thefts after extradition from Hawaii

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office announced Monday that a 22-year-old woman extradited from Hawaii has been charged in connection to organized retail thefts in the city.

Denayaha Duree, of San Francisco, was arraigned last Friday and pleaded not guilty to all charges related to thefts at Stonestown Galleria and Union Square. She was arrested by US Marshals on Feb. 14 as she was exiting a plane in Honolulu.

On Jan. 29, employees at a store in the Galleria in the 3200 block of 20th Avenue allege that two women entered the store and started removing designer sunglasses from display cases and putting them into their bags. The women fled after being approached by an employee, but allegedly stole 47 pairs of sunglasses worth more than $20,000.

Duree was also wanted in connection to two organized retail crime thefts that occurred in May 2023 at two luxury brand stores in downtown San Francisco.

The charges include two counts of organized retail theft with intent to sell merchandise, two counts of second-degree commercial burglary and two counts of grand theft of personal property.

