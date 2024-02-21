Watch CBS News
San Francisco retail theft suspect arrested while getting off plane in Hawaii

An alleged retail thief wanted by San Francisco police was arrested last week after getting off a plane in Hawaii.

At approximately 12:33 p.m. on Jan. 29, officers were alerted to a reported theft at a business at Stonestown Galleria mall in the 3200 block of 20th Avenue. Officers heard from employees that two unknown females entered their store, took items from display cases, and put those into their bags.

When the suspects were approached by an employee, they fled the store with the merchandise and were last seen getting into a vehicle in the mall parking lot, police said.

According to police, an investigator from the SFPD Burglary Unit, Organized Retail Crime Task Force recognized one of the suspects, later identified as Denayaha Duree, as an alleged organized retail crime thief who had been arrested before.

On Feb. 14, authorities learned that Duree boarded a flight to Honolulu, Hawaii. Later that day investigators were notified that Duree was found and arrested by US Marshalls for multiple outstanding warrants as she exited the plane.

Charges for Duree are pending her extradition, police said.

She is also allegedly connected to two organized retail crime thefts that occurred in May 2023 at two luxury brand stores in downtown San Francisco, according to police. 

First published on February 21, 2024 / 9:32 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

