Deebo Samuel returns to Super Bowl after left hamstring issue

The San Francisco 49ers line-up appeared to suffer another blow in the 3rd quarter of the Super Bowl when Deebo Samuel went down with an injury to his left hamstring, but he has since returned.

Samuel went down with 9:10 left in the quarter, pulling up lame with an apparent leg injury. He was helped up and able to leave the field on his own, but entered the medical tent a short time later.

Deebo Samuel is down on the field pic.twitter.com/WWSZ0kGWvG — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

Team officials announced that Samuel was questionable to return after straining his left hamstring, but he returned to the field during the following 49ers possession.

Samuel has struggled with injuries in the post season, getting knocked out of the game against the Green Bay Packers, only to get cleared to play in the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions the following week.

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw suffered a fluke non-contact injury to his Achilles tendon in the 2nd quarter.