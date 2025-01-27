Deadly shooting at Santa Rosa home began as dispute between friends

Santa Rosa police said a man shot and killed someone during an argument at his home Saturday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., police said they received a 911 call about a shooting and stabbing at a home on the 4300 block of Hoen Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found a man shot in the neck and one who had been stabbed in the leg. Police said the man who was shot died at the scene.

The man who was stabbed was identified as 23-year-old Devin McKenzie. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to police, McKenzie and the victim, who were friends, got into an argument that turned into a fight. Police said, during the fight, McKenzie took out a gun and shot the victim.

At some point during the fight, McKenzie was stabbed in the leg. A knife and gun were recovered at the scene, police said.

McKenzie was arrested after being treated at the hospital. Police said he was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

He is being held without bail.

The Sonoma County Coroner Bureau later identified the victim as 20-year-old Hidden Valley resident Benjamin Adair.