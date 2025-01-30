Man fatally shot during Santa Rosa argument identified

The Sonoma County Coroner Bureau identified a man fatally shot last weekend during an argument with his friend, the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

Hidden Valley resident Benjamin Adair, 20, was shot in the neck on Saturday and died.

According to police, Adair and suspect Devin McKenzie, 23, had an argument that turned physical. Officers arrived at the Santa Rosa residence in the 4300 block of Hoen Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. and found McKenzie stabbed in the leg and Adair suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene

During the altercation, McKenzie allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot Adair at least once.

Detectives said they recovered a knife and firearm at the scene. After a hospital visit for his stab wound, McKenzie was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of murder.

As of Thursday, McKenzie did not appear to still be in custody.