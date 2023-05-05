Davis suspected serial killer Carlos Dominguez charged with 2 counts of murder, 1 count of attempted murder

DAVIS - Police in Davis have arrested a suspect serial killer who allegedly killed two men and injured a woman, leaving an entire community in fear.

At a press conference Thursday, Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said that 21-year-old Carlos Dominguez had been arrested on two counts of murder for the deaths of David Breaux, and Karim Abou Najm, and for attempted murder for stabbing Kimberlee Guillory, 64, who was unhoused. Guillory remains in the hospital and is expected to survive.

Carlos Dominguez Yolo County Sheriff's Office

Pytel said that Dominguez is considered a serial killer due to these incidents.

Police say that on Wednesday around 3:20 p.m., police began receiving several reports of a person matching the description of the suspect in the third stabbing walking in the area of Sycamore Park, where the second victim was fatally stabbed.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Dominguez in the area of Pine Lane and Colby Drive. They determined that he matched the suspect's description in the last two attacks and was carrying a large knife.

Police determined that Dominguez was a "person of interest" in the attacks, and with Dominguez's consent, drove him to the police department for questioning. There, they interviewed Dominguez and collected "significant" physical evidence, including the clothes he wore, which appeared identical to the clothes the suspect wore in the third attack. He also had injuries to his hands consistent with being involved in a struggle.

At around 1:20 a.m. Thursday, police booked Dominguez was booked at the Yolo County Jail for a weapons violation relating to the knife. Detectives obtained a warrant and went to Dominguez's residence. Police say significant and related evidence has already been discovered.

Based on the information and evidence collected so far, just after 1 p.m., Dominguez was arrested for the attacks.

Up until last week, Dominguez had been a UC Davis student. He was a biological science major, and although he started at UC Davis in 2020 after transferring from Laney College in Oakland, he was a sophomore. He formally failed out of UC Davis on April 25, according to the university. This was two days before the stabbing death of the first victim, David Breaux.

Pytel said he didn't believe Dominguez had any prior convictions.

Following the second attack, police searched the area and found the bike belonging to the victim. It had been abandoned just outside of the park.

Although the first and third victims were experiencing homelessness, they were not being targeted because of their living situation, Pytel said.

The Yolo County District Attorney has filed two counts of murder and one charge of attempted murder against Dominguez. A special circumstance for multiple murders has been alleged, which makes the case eligible for either life without the possibility of parole, or the death penalty, the D.A.'s office says. The decision regarding whether to pursue the death penalty will be made at a later date.

Read the entire criminal complaint, here.

Dominguez is scheduled to appear in Yolo County Superior Court on Friday at 1:30 p.m.