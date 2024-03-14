Dash cam captures wrong-way driver's violent collision with CHP vehicle in Sacramento area

CHP officers to make full recovery after wrong-way driver intentionally hits them in Sacramento CHP officers to make full recovery after wrong-way driver intentionally hits them in Sacramento 02:22

DAVIS — Newly released dash camera footage shows the moment a wrong-way driver, authorities said, intentionally crashed into a California Highway Patrol vehicle in the Sacramento area on Wednesday.

Two CHP officers conducted a traffic stop on an individual along Interstate 80 in Davis Wednesday afternoon. After the traffic stop, the officers were sitting in the stationary patrol vehicle along the shoulder of the freeway when a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into them.

The footage, released by the CHP's Valley Division, shows the violent collision briefly sent the wrong-way vehicle airborne before it rolled over.

The front end of both vehicles sustained major damage. The officers suffered moderate to major injuries and were both released from the hospital within hours.

The wrong-way driver also suffered minor injuries. The CHP said the driver was not suspected of a DUI but did intentionally crash into the vehicle. The driver has since been booked into jail.

This collision was the second Sacramento-area crash of the day involving a CHP vehicle. On Highway 99 in south Sacramento, three vehicles, including a CHP car, were in a crash. Minor injuries were reported, but no one was hospitalized in that crash.