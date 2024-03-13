CHP vehicle involved in Highway 99 crash in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A California Highway Patrol officer was involved in a crash along a south Sacramento highway late Wednesday afternoon.

South Sacramento's CHP division said two other vehicles were involved in the collision. Minor injuries were reported, but no one needed to be taken to a hospital.

The crash happened shortly after 3:45 p.m. along northbound Highway 99 near the 47th Avenue exit. An image from the scene shows heavy front-end damage to the CHP vehicle.

Obtained by CBS13

It was not yet clear what caused the crash.

Traffic was delayed in the area briefly but all highway lanes have since reopened.