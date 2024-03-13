Watch CBS News
Local News

CHP vehicle involved in Highway 99 crash in Sacramento

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — A California Highway Patrol officer was involved in a crash along a south Sacramento highway late Wednesday afternoon.

South Sacramento's CHP division said two other vehicles were involved in the collision. Minor injuries were reported, but no one needed to be taken to a hospital.

The crash happened shortly after 3:45 p.m. along northbound Highway 99 near the 47th Avenue exit. An image from the scene shows heavy front-end damage to the CHP vehicle.

chp-ssac-crash-hwy-99.png
Obtained by CBS13

It was not yet clear what caused the crash.

Traffic was delayed in the area briefly but all highway lanes have since reopened.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on March 13, 2024 / 5:23 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.