Damaged power pole in Vallejo threatens to drop live wires on Interstate 780

PG&E crews are making emergency repairs to a damaged power pole along eastbound I-780 in Vallejo Tuesday that is threatening to drop live wires across all lanes of the freeway, city officials said.

The City of Vallejo X account posted about the accompanying outage and emergency electrical work shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday evening. The post said the power pole was along the eastbound side of I-780 near Laurel Street had suffered damage to its cross arm and was at "high risk for complete failure."

Officials did not say how the power pole sustained damage, but the issue arose during a high wind advisory that is in effect for much of the Bay Area.

PGE had a power pole along EB 780 near Laurel Street suffer damage to a cross arm. This presents a high risk for complete failure, dropping wires across all lanes of HWY 780. We are coordinating with CHP for an all lanes closure. pic.twitter.com/oMrXv5x8bh — City of Vallejo (@CityofVallejo) January 8, 2025

If the power pole failed, it would drop live wires across all lanes of I-780 in both directions, the post said.

Vallejo authorities said they were coordinating with CHP close all lanes of the freeway. According to the PG&E outage map, the power pole problem has cut off power to 315 residents in the area. The outage was first reported shortly before 4 p.m.

CHP have yet to confirm the freeway closure.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be added as it becomes available.