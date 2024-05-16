Alleged Daly City drug dealer charged with murder after woman dies from fentanyl overdose

Fentanyl crisis: What makes the drug so deadly

DALY CITY – A Daly City man has been charged with murder for allegedly selling fentanyl to a woman who died from an overdose, prosecutors said.

According to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe's office, 56-year-old Phillip Thei Ng was arraigned in a Redwood City courtroom Wednesday. During the hearing, an attorney from the county's Private Defender Program was appointed to represent Ng and the case was continued to May 22.

On May 6, 2023, Sarah Tillman was found dead in her San Mateo apartment by police performing a welfare check. The coroner determined Tillman died of a fentanyl overdose.

According to prosecutors, the victim had struggled with various forms of addiction and alcoholism while she was seeking admission to medical school.

Prosecutors said Tillman met Ng and began purchasing drugs from him in early 2023. In March of that year, she suffered a near-fatal overdose but was revived by Narcan.

Following the overdose, she warned Ng that he had nearly killed her with the drugs he sold her. Prosecutors said text messages also showed that he sold her drugs near the time of her death.

According to jail records, Ng remains held in the San Mateo County Jail without bail.