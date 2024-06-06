Watch CBS News
Crystal Fire containment grows overnight in Napa County

Fire crews to remain at Crystal Fire overnight to strengthen containment lines
Fire crews to remain at Crystal Fire overnight to strengthen containment lines 02:41

Crews further contained a vegetation fire in Napa County that burned dozens of acres on Wednesday, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze -- dubbed the Crystal Fire -- was first reported at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday and started near the 200 block of Crystal Springs Road in St. Helena. Around 5 p.m., the flames were covering 60 acres, fire officials said.

On social media shortly before 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Cal Fire said the blaze was at 75% containment after crews worked on extinguishing it overnight.

 
"No residential structures were destroyed or damaged in the fire, only 1 outbuilding was destroyed," Cal Fire said.

Four firefighters were sent to hospitals after they suffered injuries while trying to extinguish the vegetation fire.

"All 4 firefighters who were sent to hospitals Wednesday have been treated & released," Cal Fire said.

