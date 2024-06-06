Crystal Fire containment grows overnight in Napa County
Crews further contained a vegetation fire in Napa County that burned dozens of acres on Wednesday, according to Cal Fire.
The blaze -- dubbed the Crystal Fire -- was first reported at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday and started near the 200 block of Crystal Springs Road in St. Helena. Around 5 p.m., the flames were covering 60 acres, fire officials said.
On social media shortly before 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Cal Fire said the blaze was at 75% containment after crews worked on extinguishing it overnight.
"No residential structures were destroyed or damaged in the fire, only 1 outbuilding was destroyed," Cal Fire said.
Four firefighters were sent to hospitals after they suffered injuries while trying to extinguish the vegetation fire.
"All 4 firefighters who were sent to hospitals Wednesday have been treated & released," Cal Fire said.