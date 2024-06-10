Crews quickly control vegetation fire burning east of Petaluma
Firefighters from multiple agencies were quickly able to knock down a vegetation fire burning east of Petaluma off Old Adobe Road, according to authorities.
The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit posted on X that units were at the scene shortly before 3 p.m.
Cal Fire said additional air and ground resources have been dispatched to the incident, which includes three separate fires burning along the west side of the road backing into a field.
Aerial footage of the fire showed ground crews were still at the scene at 3:45 p.m., but the fire had largely been extinguished.
Authorities have temporarily closed Old Adobe Road. So far there has been no word regarding the cause of the fire.