Crews quickly control vegetation fire burning east of Petaluma

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Firefighters from multiple agencies were quickly able to knock down a vegetation fire burning east of Petaluma off Old Adobe Road, according to authorities.

The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit posted on X that units were at the scene shortly before 3 p.m.

Cal Fire said additional air and ground resources have been dispatched to the incident, which includes three separate fires burning along the west side of the road backing into a field. 

Aerial footage of the fire showed ground crews were still at the scene at 3:45 p.m., but the fire had largely been extinguished.

Authorities have temporarily closed Old Adobe Road. So far there has been no word regarding the cause of the fire.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

First published on June 10, 2024 / 3:26 PM PDT

