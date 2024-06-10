Crews quickly control vegetation fire burning east of Petaluma

Firefighters from multiple agencies were quickly able to knock down a vegetation fire burning east of Petaluma off Old Adobe Road, according to authorities.

The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit posted on X that units were at the scene shortly before 3 p.m.

Firefighters from multiple agencies are at scene of a vegetation fire off Old Adobe Road, east of Petaluma. Additional air & ground resources have been dispatched. Three separate fires are burning along the west side of the road backing into a field. Road closure requested. pic.twitter.com/SapEFU2Dj2 — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 10, 2024

Cal Fire said additional air and ground resources have been dispatched to the incident, which includes three separate fires burning along the west side of the road backing into a field.

Aerial footage of the fire showed ground crews were still at the scene at 3:45 p.m., but the fire had largely been extinguished.

Authorities have temporarily closed Old Adobe Road. So far there has been no word regarding the cause of the fire.