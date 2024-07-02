Crews respond to grass fire burning on San Bruno Mountain

Firefighters are responding to a grass fire burning on San Bruno Mountain Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The North County Fire Authority posted on social media about the fire shortly before 11 a.m. NCFA units along with Cal Fire and San Mateo County firefighters were headed to the scene.

CAL FIRE, San Mateo County firefighters are responding to a small grassfire on San Bruno Mountain. Crews are making access. Fire is estimated a few acres or less. Stay tuned for updates. #CaWx @sanmateoco pic.twitter.com/ND9izv79xL — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) July 2, 2024

The fire was estimated to be two or three acres in size. Posts on social media indicated it was burning on the Brisbane side of San Bruno Mountain.

Cal Fire aircraft are responding to assist with the fire. Residents are advised to avoid the area.