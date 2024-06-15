Crews halt progress of 15-acre fire burning Saturday in East San Jose hills

SAN JOSE -- Firefighters from Cal Fire and the San Jose Fire Department battled a wildfire in Santa Clara County west of Henry W. Coe State Park that had grown to 15 acres as of 10 a.m. Saturday.

Cal Fire said forward progress was stopped as of about 10 a.m.

Firefighters from Cal Fire and the San Jose Fire Department battled a wildfire near Meadowlands Lane and Wild Meadow Way on June 15, 2024. SJFD via Bay City News

The fire was first reported by the San Jose Fire Department at 8:24 a.m., according to a post on X that said that firefighters had been deployed to the area of Meadowlands Lane and Wild Meadow Way.

Cal Fire said in a social media post that its Santa Clara Unit was fighting the fire in a unified command with SJFD and said its crews were responding to the area of San Felipe Road at Las Animas Road, which is in an unincorporated area southeast of the city of San Jose. The department's post referred to the fire as the Felipe Fire.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

No structures had been burned and no injuries were reported as of the San Jose Fire Department's last update at 9:16 a.m.