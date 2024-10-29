Watch CBS News
Crash on Highway 92 slows eastbound traffic on San Mateo Bridge

By Jose Fabian

A five-car crash on eastbound Highway 92 on the San Mateo Bridge caused a partial closure Tuesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

Drivers can expect to find the left and center lanes blocked at around 3:45 p.m. The Redwood City office of the CHP said there were complaints of pain among passengers involved, but no major injuries. 

There was no estimated time of reopening for the two lanes. CHP have not confirmed what caused the crash.

Drivers are advised to expect delays.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

