Crash on Highway 92 slows eastbound traffic on San Mateo Bridge

A five-car crash on eastbound Highway 92 on the San Mateo Bridge caused a partial closure Tuesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

Drivers can expect to find the left and center lanes blocked at around 3:45 p.m. The Redwood City office of the CHP said there were complaints of pain among passengers involved, but no major injuries.

Traffic delay on San Mateo Bridge (SR-92 eastbound at mid span) involving 5 vehicles with complaint of pain only. Unknown estimated time of opening. **Expect Delays!** pic.twitter.com/UBksQk8Z4G — CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) October 29, 2024

There was no estimated time of reopening for the two lanes. CHP have not confirmed what caused the crash.

Drivers are advised to expect delays.