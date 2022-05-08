COVID-19 cases spike, Bay Area shrugs

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Across the Bay Area, COVID-19 cases are increasing for a sixth time since the pandemic began.

In San Francisco, the 7-day test positivity rate is 7.9 percent, up from 4.6 percent on April 7, according to city and county data.

However, people were out and will be out at big and small gatherings this weekend.

"I feel pretty comfortable. As a matter of fact, I'm going to watch a couple of innings of the Giants and then walk over to Chase to watch the Warriors tonight," said Al Castaneda, in town from Gilroy.

San Francisco resident Chris Anzellotti says the increase in cases is a bit concerning, however, he's getting used to COVID rates ebbing and flowing.

"A little apathetic, I'd say. It's different this time around. I'm vaccinated, I'm boosted, I'll probably be getting a second booster at some point but I feel more well protected. I know the signs and I can take care of myself," Anzellotti said.

Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease expert at UCSF, called what the Bay Area is experiencing a '"wave-let."

"In the Bay Area, we are doing well," she said. "I think we are all in different stages of where we're feeling in terms of the comfort of our immunity."

Gandhi says that, although cases are rising once again, her focus is on hospitalizations and severe disease.

"I work in a hospital. There are very, very low hospitalizations at S.F. General. The degree of severe disease is so low and that is because of immunity," she said. "Right now, we're a highly-vaccinated region, we have treatments for those who are vulnerable, we are in a very fortunate position in the Bay Area."

She thinks the introduction of more test-to-treat sites, where people can have easy access to antiviral treatments such as Paxlovid, will be an important step keeping COVID under control.

"Antivirals are a huge game-changer. I think it's what keeps the entire process under control. We need both vaccines and therapeutics," she said.

Bob Biddle attended the Giants game at Oracle Park on Saturday.

"I've got my wipe to touch things with and I still have my mask," he said.

He thinks the worst of COVID may be over but doesn't think the pandemic is finished yet.

"I think it's coming to the end but I do think it'll still be with us for a while," he said.