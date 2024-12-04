Councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bas to become interim Oakland mayor after Sheng Thao recall

Officials in Oakland are providing a new timeline of the steps they will take to replace recalled Mayor Sheng Thao.

While the results of the November election have yet to be certified, Thao conceded in the recall a few days after the election.

While the Oakland city council president would usually take over as acting mayor in this type of scenario, current City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas has been elected to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors.

On Wednesday, Bas announced that the Alameda County Registrar of Voters was expected to certify the election results Thursday.

If that happens, Bas plans to submit a letter of resignation of her council seat on December 17.

That is the same day the Oakland City Council is expected to declare the results of the election and the office of the mayor will become vacant.

Bas would still serve as interim mayor until she takes office as a new Alameda County supervisor in January.

Bas said she believes Oakland should consolidate the elections for the council seat and the mayor's office in April to save money.

Thao was elected mayor in November 2022 and became the first Hmong American to lead a major city. She faced criticism almost immediately after taking office for firing popular Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong.

Frustrated voters blamed Thao for a long list of city woes related to public safety, homelessness and the city's budget. She also faced criticism following a June FBI raid of her home along with properties owned by a politically influential family that controls the city's recycling contract. Thao has maintained her innocence and authorities have not said what they are investigating.