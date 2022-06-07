Watch CBS News
Coroner IDs man shot, killed in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL (BCN/CBS SF) -- Police in San Rafael have released the name of a man who was fatally shot on Saturday night.

Erick Boliver Mendez Vasquez, 33, from San Rafael, was killed in the Canal neighborhood.

The shooting was reported shortly before midnight by a caller who said that a man had collapsed near the intersection of Medway Road and Mill Street, police said in a news release on Sunday.

Officers found Vasquez and he was taken by San Rafael firefighters to a hospital, where he later died.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call the San Rafael Police Department at (415) 485-3000. Tips can also be made online at http://www.srpd.org/tips.

First published on June 6, 2022 / 10:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

