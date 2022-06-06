San Rafael police investigate fatal Canal District shooting

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) -- Homicide detectives were investigating an early morning weekend shooting that claimed the life of a man in San Rafael's Canal District.

San Rafael police said officers responded to a call early Saturday morning of a man down near the intersection of Medway Road and Mill Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a Hispanic male adult suffering from at least one gunshot wound. First responders arrived and the shooting quickly transported to a local hospital. Unfortunately, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives continued working on locating evidence, witnesses and trying to understand a motive over the weekend. No information has been released on a possible suspect.

The shooting victim's identity was not released pending notification of his next of kin and also due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call the San Rafael Police Department at (415) 485-3000. Tips can also be made online at http://www.srpd.org/tips