Coroner identifies victims in horrific Richmond crash that killed 2
The two people who died in a Richmond crash on Jan. 12 were identified on Wednesday by the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office.
They were 18-year-old Richmond resident Rosa Herrera and 21-year-old Berkeley resident Elijah Thomasson.
On Jan.12, several calls were made to Richmond police around 7:20 a.m. about a crash near Carlson Boulevard and Florida Avenue.
Police said speed appeared to be a factor in the vehicle skidding into a tree in the center median.
Video from the aftermath showed the crash had torn the vehicle in three.
