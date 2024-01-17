Coroner identifies victims in horrific Richmond crash that killed 2

Raw video: Scene of double fatal car crash in Richmond

Raw video: Scene of double fatal car crash in Richmond

The two people who died in a Richmond crash on Jan. 12 were identified on Wednesday by the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office.

They were 18-year-old Richmond resident Rosa Herrera and 21-year-old Berkeley resident Elijah Thomasson.

On Jan.12, several calls were made to Richmond police around 7:20 a.m. about a crash near Carlson Boulevard and Florida Avenue.

Police said speed appeared to be a factor in the vehicle skidding into a tree in the center median.

Video from the aftermath showed the crash had torn the vehicle in three.