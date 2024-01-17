Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Coroner identifies victims in horrific Richmond crash that killed 2

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Raw video: Scene of double fatal car crash in Richmond
Raw video: Scene of double fatal car crash in Richmond 01:14

The two people who died in a Richmond crash on Jan. 12 were identified on Wednesday by the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office.

They were 18-year-old Richmond resident Rosa Herrera and 21-year-old Berkeley resident Elijah Thomasson.

On Jan.12, several calls were made to Richmond police around 7:20 a.m. about a crash near Carlson Boulevard and Florida Avenue.

Police said speed appeared to be a factor in the vehicle skidding into a tree in the center median.

Video from the aftermath showed the crash had torn the vehicle in three. 

First published on January 17, 2024 / 3:34 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.