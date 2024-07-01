Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Contra Costa County to see highest tax assessment roll ever in 2024-'25

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now evening edition 7-1-24
PIX Now evening edition 7-1-24 10:05

Contra Costa County will see its highest tax assessment roll in its history in 2024-25, the county said Monday.

County tax assessor Gus S. Kramer on Friday signed and filed the official "2024-2025 Assessor's Close of Roll Affidavit."

An assessment roll is a public record containing information about individual pieces of land. Assessment rolls are used to determine property values and property taxes.

The increase to the local tax base for 2024-2025 is more than $11.16 billion.

The county said it represents a 4.17% increase in assessed value and brings the total net local assessment roll to more than $278.83 billion. 

Cities with the largest increases in assessed value include Antioch, Oakley, and Martinez with increases ranging from 4.99% up to 6.09%, the county said.

San Ramon, Concord, and Walnut Creek saw the lowest assessed value increases ranging from 2.97% down to 1.45%.  

The assessment roll now consists of 380,681 parcels, an increase of 1,239 over the previous year.

The assessor's annual letter to the Board of Supervisors and 2024-2025 Assessment Roll Reports can be found on the county's website.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.