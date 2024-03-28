Concord man who threw explosives at San Francisco police during wild chase convicted

A Concord man charged with throwing explosives at San Francisco police officers during a wild police pursuit that started in the city and ended in Martinez last October was convicted on multiple charges by a jury, according to District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

The announcement released by her office Thursday confirmed that 42-year-old Concord resident Daniel Garcia was convicted of three counts of detonating an explosive device with intent to injure, four counts of possession of an explosive device and one count of evading an officer with willful disregard for people or property. Garcia entered a not guilty plea in the case.

A suspect who allegedly threw "suspicious devices" at San Francisco police officers during a trans-bay chase was apprehended after his car crashed in Martinez. KPIX

"I would like to thank the jury for their service in this case," Jenkins said in the release. "The jury's verdict holds Mr. Garcia accountable for his brazen lawlessness which endangered countless lives, including San Francisco police officers."

According to evidence and testimony presented during his trial, on October 29 of last year, Garcia drove from his home in Concord to San Francisco and attended the 5 p.m. mass at St. Peter and Paul Cathedral in the city's North Beach neighborhood. At the church mass, he confronted a parishioner and accused him of ripping his shorts and demanded $50. The parishioner, who was kneeling in a pew, attempted to ignore Garica. The defendant then punched the victim in the head twice, knocking him unconscious.

Garcia fled the scene and went to his car as he was followed by other parishioners who had called 911. Garcia got in his vehicle and drove away as two police cars arrived. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop, only to have Garcia slow down and throw a pipe bomb strapped to a 40-ounce bottle of gasoline out of his window at police. As he sped away, the pipe bomb exploded and engulfed the SFPD vehicle in a fireball. Luckily, the officers in the car were not injured.

The pursuit of Garcia continued as he raced through SF streets, running stop signs and red lights and driving on road shoulders as he sped toward the Bay Bridge. At the intersection of 8th Street and Mission Street, he threw a second pipe bomb strapped to a 40-ounce bottle of gasoline at a police vehicle which also exploded.

A suspect who allegedly threw "suspicious devices" at San Francisco police officers during a trans-bay chase was apprehended after his car crashed in Martinez. Craig Cannon

The chase crossed the Bay Bridge and continued into the East Bay, eventually including three SFPD patrol cars, three California Highway Patrol vehicles and a helicopter. Garcia eventually lost control on a turn in Martinez, blowing out his tire. He continued to drive until the wheel fell off the vehicle and he finally pulled over and surrendered. Police found a third pipe bomb strapped to a 40 oz. bottle of gasoline in the vehicle.

Garcia told police he planned to barricade himself inside his Concord home with the last bomb. He also quipped to officers, "How many GTA stars do you think I had?" referencing the video game Grand Theft Auto. A search of Garcia's Concord home uncovered a supply of the materials he used to make the pipe bombs, including four additional 40-ounce bottles filled with gasoline. During his trial, Garcia admitted he had built the three bombs he used during the San Francisco pursuit at his home in the three days prior to the incident.

Garcia remains in custody pending his sentencing, which is is scheduled for April 23, 2024. Prior to sentencing, the court will hear and rule on an additional allegation that the defendant committed these crimes while on bail for another felony matter in another county. He faces up to 14 years in state prison for these offenses.