Commuters explore their transit options ahead of APEC kickoff in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- As the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference gears up in the heart of downtown, commuters who travel to and from the East Bay are bracing for a challenging week of disruptions.

Giselle, a psychologist residing in Oakland, usually relies on BART or drives to San Francisco. However, anticipating APEC-related road closures, she opted for a more scenic and hassle-free mode of transport - the ferry.

"I always travel across the Bay, and I didn't wanna drive because of APEC. So that's exactly why I took the ferry," Giselle said. She sees the ferry's appeal as a convenient alternative amid the anticipated closures around the Moscone Center and the Bay Bridge.

KPIX Traffic expert Gianna Franco provided some insights for commuters, acknowledging the complexity of the upcoming week. For those approaching San Francisco via the Bay Bridge, taking the Fremont Street exit is recommended. Beyond that point, closures necessitate traveling a bit further before exiting at 8th Street.

For commuters from the North or South Bay, public transportation emerges as the most practical option. Caltrain, BART, and the San Francisco Ferry will maintain regular schedules, offering smoother alternatives than driving.

"I honestly think BART is going to be the easiest. It's the one system that will connect you from Caltrain on the Peninsula side. If you're coming from the South Bay, you can take VTA to Caltrain to BART right into SF," Franco explained. "Montgomery Station is the closest to Moscone, so if you work around that area, that's going to be your route."

While acknowledging potential inconveniences, Giselle expressed hope that APEC would bring positive attention to San Francisco.

"I think it's great. I mean, Biden is coming, and I think it's great that it's going to be held here with incredible security and highlights the Bay Area!" she exclaimed.

As San Francisco transforms to host a significant international event, commuters are encouraged to stay informed about changing situations and to consider public transportation options for a smoother journey into the city.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management (DEM) is coordinating the city's emergency operations center throughout APEC. Parties interested in receiving emergency updates can sign up for AlertSF by texting their zip code or APEC2023 to 888-777.