Commanders make it official, hire 49ers executive Adam Peters as general manager

Adam Peters is the new general manager of the Washington Commanders, with the team making the hire agreed to last week official Monday.

A person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Friday that the team had a deal in place with the San Francisco 49ers assistant GM to put him in charge of football operations. Controlling owner Josh Harris announced it in the middle of the first of two NFL playoff games happening elsewhere.

The quick hire, a week after firing Ron Rivera, made Harris good on his pledge for a "thorough but rapid" process.

"Our goal was to find a leader with a track record of excellence and strong work ethic, as well as an innovative and strategic approach to building a championship organization," Harris said in a statement. "Adam is an impressive executive who is committed to cultivating elite talent, building a positive culture, and helping restore this franchise to the highest levels. I look forward to working with him for many years to come, especially as we navigate this important offseason."

Peters, 49, was one of two finalists along with Chicago's Ian Cunningham. His next tasks will include molding the front office and hiring a coach to replace Rivera. Detroit's coordinators — Ben Johnson on offense and Aaron Glenn on defense — are expected to be among the top candidates, along with Baltimore assistant head coach Mike Macdonald.

After spending seven years with the Niners, first as VP of player personnel and then the past three as assistant GM working under John Lynch, Peters brings to Washington three Super Bowl rings from his time with New England and Denver.

New ownership, after Harris' group bought the Commanders from Dan Snyder last summer, the second pick in the draft and the most salary cap space in the NFL made it an attractive opening. Peters was considered one of the best options available after turning down interviews a year ago for other vacancies.

"I am incredibly grateful to Josh Harris and the Washington Commanders ownership group for this once in a lifetime opportunity," Peters said. "Throughout my career in the NFL, I've learned that successful organizations begin with a strong ownership group willing to commit the resources needed to foster a culture of winning. We have that here in Washington, and it's my responsibility and privilege to carry out the mission of delivering a team that will ultimately compete for Super Bowls.. ...

"The work starts now."