Cold temperatures continue to grip San Francisco Bay Area

Continuing frigid temperatures greeted most San Francisco Bay Area residents Tuesday morning as another Freeze Warning was in effect a large portion of the region.

While the National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Tuesday calls for mostly clear and sunny skies, chilly conditions persisted with a Freeze Warning that was in effect from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning for the interior Central Coast, the Santa Clara Valley and southern East Bay hills.

A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory has been issued for portions of the region from 1 AM to 9 AM Tuesday. The cold will be hazardous for unsheltered populations and those without access to adequate heating. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/HkygvakQpl — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 27, 2025

A Frost Advisory is raised over the Monterey Bay area and inland areas away from the immediate coastline.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the high 50s on the coast, mid 50s to low 60s around the bay and inland. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30s to low 40s, with some interior areas dipping into the low 30s.

Forecasters say high pressure will envelop the region, bringing chilly mornings and mild days through Thursday. Coastal fog and clouds may return mid week and enter some valleys.

Meanwhile, a Freeze Watch will go into effect at 1 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday mornings for North Bay interior mountains and valleys, East Bay, Bay Area, South Bay and Central Coast due to temps in the upper 20s to mid 30s. The cold will cause hazardous conditions for unsheltered residents and those without heating. The Freeze Warnings will again continue until about 9 a.m. both days.

According to the NWS, a pattern change seems increasingly likely to bring rain to the Bay Area this weekend starting Friday. Rainfall of up to one inch is possible in the North Bay between Friday and Monday. More significant rainfall is possible for Sunday and early next week.